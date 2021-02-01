Countries Struggle to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVID-19 variant first found in the United Kingdom has now spread to more than 50 countries and vaccine manufacturing delays in Europe are causing major concerns.

The U.K. has now passed the halfway point in its goal to vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February, most of whom are elderly.

But major cities in Germany, France, and Spain are at a standstill with vaccine doses running out. New shipments of the coronavirus vaccine aren’t set to arrive for a couple of weeks.

Many countries outside of North America and Europe have hardly vaccinated at all.

So far, 95% of vaccines have gone to the ten wealthiest countries in the world.

Almost every single country in Africa has yet to receive even a single dose of the vaccine.

The worst outbreak right now is in Portugal. They have the highest number of infections and deaths per capita in the world.