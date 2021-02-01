CDC Issues New Guidance for Super Bowl Sunday

The CDC is issuing new coronavirus-related guidance for the Super Bowl.

They say attending large gatherings like the super bowl increases the risk of catching and spreading COVID-19.

The CDC’s new guidance suggests that the safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with those you live with.

They also include recommendations on what someone could do to protect themselves against the virus if they decide to go to the Super Bowl or attend a large event such as a watch party.

These include using noisemakers instead of cheering, arriving early to the game to avoid large crowds. and using touchless payment methods.

To learn more about the CDC’s new coronavirus guidance for the Super Bowl, click here.