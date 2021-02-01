Cadillac Restaurants Excited to Reopen for Indoor Dining

Starting Monday, restaurants across the state can reopen for indoor dining. However, with a couple reopening restrictions from the state health department.

Restaurants can only seat up to 25% of their capacity, indoors and they must close by 10 o’clock at night.

“It’s grim, but we’re happy to have something,” says Dawn Casey, general manager of Clam Lake Beer Company in Cadillac.

Casey says she’s excited to have people back inside, even if it’s only at 25% capacity:

“25% capacity means we have 35 guests we can seat on the main dining floor on this floor, we also have our upstairs that we can seat 12 people and then we will also be offering our bubbles.”

She says COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging and forced them to get creative with take-out, outdoor seating and marketing.

“It’s scary that there are so many bars and restaurants that aren’t going to be able to reopen, they don’t have the resources, they don’t have the creative side to think outside of the box,” Casey says.

Paul Fisk has been a regular at Clam Lake Beer Company for years. He says he enjoyed the heated bubbles but was excited to come back inside.

“These folks are more, not like staff, but more like my family… my second family,” Fisk says. “Coming back in here to sit down at the bar is like coming home again.”

Around the corner, After 26 Depot Café has been closed since Dec. 6.

The nonprofit its staff and special needs project workers are excited to serve guests.

After 26 General Manager Kelly Hondorp says, “The question was always, ‘when can I come back to work’ and for the longest time I couldn’t answer that, I had no idea. Now that I’m calling them and telling them that I have them on the schedule, they’re just absolutely ecstatic, they’re so happy.”

After 26 Depot Café will open Tuesday for reservations only.

While the dining room at Clam Lake Beer Company is first come, first serve.