Alpena Man Led Police on a Multi-County Chase Before Arrest

Police arrested an Alpena man who they say led them on a chase through more than one county.

State police say Jacob Kuchnicki was wanted for several outstanding felony warrants.

A trooper tried to stop Kuchnicki last Friday afternoon on M-32, but he took off. Troopers say the chase went into Presque Isle County before ending in Posen.

That’s where state police say they ran Kuchnicki off the road and arrested him.

He now faces several charges, including having meth.

He’ll be back in court later this month.