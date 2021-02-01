2 Traverse City Business Owners Plan to Clean Up Hoosier Valley

Two Traverse City business owners are teaming up to clean up some local snowmobile trails and seasonal roads, and they’re looking for help.

The owners of Affordable Roadside Assistance and Vision Landscaping are looking to use their company trucks to haul out old furniture, appliances and other trash along the seasonal roads and trails in the Hoosier Valley area south of Traverse City.

But in order to cover the estimated $3,500 disposal fee for all that trash, they’re asking for donations on Gofundme.com.

“Being in the landscaping business, of course, is making things look nice is what my job is but, going out there and seeing it out there. I mean, it’s been going on for years, but for it to stay clean and hopefully inspire the rest of the area to clean up and make it look better than what it is.”