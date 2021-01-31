Trattoria Stella Holds Stella for Spokes to Support Norte

Norte in Traverse City is saying thank you to the local restaurant, Trattoria Stella.

The restaurant wanted to put together a fundraiser to help add to Norte’s Youth Scholarship Fund.

Norte executive director, Ty Schmidt says, “Norte’s Youth Scholarship Fund is an important part of our strategy to make sure that kids can participate not matter their families’ means and so were trying to raise $30,000 this year to make sure that happens. Stella’s got us off to a great start.”

Chef Myles Anton at Stella has given back to Norte before, but this year he wanted to do something special.

Schmidt says, “Stella for Spokes is the second annual time that Stella has benefited Norte and our Youth Scholarship fund. Last year was polenta, this year is lasagna and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Stella’s staff was able to put together over 100 meals for community members to purchase.

All of the proceed form the meals are going right back to Norte.

Stella’s says they typically do take out meals, but this one was different than most.

Trattoria Stella’s business manager, Sarah Bielman says, “We did a special one for Norte which included dessert, and bread, and salad, a family meal lasagna for two people.”

She says they sold more meals than anticipated.

Bielman says, “It’s just been incredible. We had 160 family meals, which equates to over 300 enjoying this meal to support Norte’s program.”

Now, Norte says they are prepared to take on their summer camps.

Schmidt says, “We’ve got almost 600 kids ready to go this summer and a lot of these funds that we generate tonight at Stella is going to help make that happen.”

On Sunday night Norte and Chef Myles held a Zoom meeting to virtual toast the meal and wish Norte a good season.