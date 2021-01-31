Governor Whitmer Announces New Appointments To State Officer’s Compensation Commission.

Governor Whitmer has announced that Robert Emerson, Vincent Gregory and Sheryl Kennedy have been appointed to the State Officer’s Compensation Commission.

Robert Emerson has previously served as a state representative, state senator, and state budget director. He has also worked as a consultant with McAlvey, Merchant and Associates until he retired in 2015. Emerson will succeed Nancy Jenkins as her term has come to an end.

Vincent Gregory has previously served as a state senator and a state representative. He has also served as an Oakland County commissioner and a detective with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. He will succeed James Hallen.

Sheryl Kennedy, Ph.D. has most recently served as a state representative for the 48th House District. She has also served as an educator, principal and lecturer at the University of Michigan. She will succeed Dan Degrow.

Emerson, Gregory and Kennedy will all have four year terms on the commission.

The State Officer’s Compensation Commission was created by Article Four, Section 12 of the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 357 of 19-68.

The Commission determines the salaries and expense allowances of the members of Legislature, the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Attorney General, the Secretary of State and the Justices of the Supreme Court.