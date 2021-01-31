Elmwood Township Fire Department Responds to House Fire on Lake Leelanau

At about nine o’clock on Sunday morning the Elmwood Township Fire Department received a call of a house fire on Lake Leelanau.

The house was on South Lakeview road on the southeast side of the lake.

When units arrived on scene, the fire had embedded into the walls of the back of the home.

Elmwood Township Fire Chief Keith Tampa had to call in other units from Traverse City, Cedar, and Leelanau.

Tampa said the owner made it out alive because of their fire detectors.

Chief Tampa says, “I’m grateful the homeowners had working smoke detectors in the residence. From all the reports we got the alarms went off and the home owner was notified and was able to begin evacuation of the house, including getting the pets out as well.”

Chief Tampa says they still are unaware of the cause of the fire and are leaving the investigation to the fire marshal.