Black Lives Matter Movement Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The Black Lives Matter Movement has been nominated to receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising the the movement for bringing new awareness of racial justice.

Officials say the nomination is similar to when the Nobel Peace Prize went to Martin Luther King Junior fifty years ago.

They also compare the nomination to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were honored twice.

The deadline for submission for the Nobel Peace Prize is Monday, and the nominating committee is expected to have a short list of nominations by March.