1,100 Arrested, 5,100 Detained In Protests Across Russia

Over 1,100 people have been arrested in protests demanding the release of Alexei Navalny in Russia.

According to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests in Russia, the protests spanned across multiple cities and more than 5,100 people have been detained by Russian police.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines ‘detained’ as “to hold or keep in as if in custody,” and ‘arrested’ as “to take or keep in custody by authority of law.”

The protests come despite efforts by police to prevent demonstrations after protestors held rallies demanding Navalny’s release last weekend.

Officials say the protests are the largest widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.

Navalny’s team has called for another protest in Moscow on Tuesday, when Navalny is expected to appear in a court hearing that could send him to prison for many years.

Navalny had been arrested by Russian police on January 17th after returning from Berlin following five-months of treatment for being poisoned.