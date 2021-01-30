Restaurants Recommended to Update HVAC Systems Before Reopening

On Friday, the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity updated the Michigan COVID-19 Safer Dining Program.

Its aim is to keep guests and their employees protected when restaurants open back up on February 1st.

The news version recommends restaurants have their HVAC and ventilation systems updated.

The service isn’t mandatory, but now some community agencies worry this be coming at a time when restaurants are most vulnerable.

Mike Buday works for ABI Mechanical.

Since the Safer Dining Program for restaurants to reopen was issued by the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Buday has been working with restaurants to updated their HVAC systems.

“It’s been a challenge to try to get and take care of everybody’s needs because one day they’re open one day they’re not because of a lot of different reasons,” Buday said. “It’s just being proactive and maintaining your systems making sure they’re in proper working order. They’re also trying to increase outside air coming in to help with the ventilation.”

He says the multiple revisions of the plan have caused more clients to call and ask questions.

Buday worries many business owners may not have the funds to afford to replace their ventilation systems.

“Now all of the sudden you’ve got to make a decision on how do we pay for this and we’re having a hard time paying for the utilities and the heat and our employees,” Buday said.

Trevor T’Kach, President of Traverse City Tourism, says he hopes the state will step in so restaurants won’t have to make more tough decisions.

“It is concerning that there’s more requirements potentially coming to an industry that’s already been hit pretty hard,” T’Kach said. “So our hope is that there is a good comprehensive plan for those who may need help to adjust the way that they’re doing business.”

They are asking the state to release a plan that more solidified.

“What we’re looking for is some consistency and messaging and some real benchmarks that we can live up to as an industry and a region,” said T’Kach.

As of now, restaurants across the state are able to open for indoor dining as of Monday.