Michigan Health Officials Report 1,358 Coronavirus Cases, 104 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 1,358 new cases of the Coronavirus, and 104 deaths.

However, the MDHHS says 93 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 559,241 total confirmed coronavirus cases, and 14,601 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

As of Friday, 481,801 Michiganders have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

