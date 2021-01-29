UK Adding More Vaccines in its Fight Against COVID-19

The United Kingdom could be adding more vaccines to its arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.

The European Medicines Agency is recommending approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca. The recommendation comes amid a blistering fight between European Union politicians and the drugmaker.

The European Commission is imposing new rules requiring vaccine exporters to receive national government approval for any vaccine shipments outside the EU.

Novavax also says its UK Phase 3 trial shows its vaccine has 89% efficacy.

The company found its vaccine has a nearly 86% efficacy against the UK variant of the virus, and nearly 96% effective against the original coronavirus.

The company also announced its Phase 2-B study in South Africa showed 60% efficacy.

Data from the three trials was collected from more than 20,000 participants.