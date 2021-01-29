Tip-Up Town USA to Host Dance Party

Events, festivals and concerts being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic is a familiar theme, and while everything may look different, a northern Michigan tradition won’t be stopped.

Last week the Houghton Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Tip-Up Town USA will be canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.

Instead of vendors and rides, the chamber is inviting the community to a dance party.

Music will be provided by WUPS 98.5-FM, with speakers set up on the ice.

The chamber wants you to enjoy the dance party while spreading out and staying safe.

“Spread out and don’t get shoulder to shoulder with people not from your group, not from your family, not from your household,” Houghton Lake Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jay Jacobs said. “If you have someone who gets too close, be responsible and either ask them to move away or you move away. Just keep the safe distance from people. We still want to have some fun but we want to be responsible.”

The dance party is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 1 p.m.