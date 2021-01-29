Soo Locks Launches Outdoor Plaza Fundraiser for Learning & Inspiration

Every year, thousands of people from all over the world visit the Soo Locks. Not only do you get to see some of the largest freighters use the locks, you can also learn about it all inside their visitor center. Now, there’s a fundraising effort to build an ‘outdoor’ learning center to make your visit even more memorable.

“We are going to take this plaza, which is mostly empty, has the old models which need some repair work and we are going to turn this into the Soo Locks Plaza which will be a center for outdoor learning and inspiration,” says park ranger, Michelle Briggs. “This is a place where we will have the models, exhibits, and it will be a really fantastic place for people to learn about the Soo Locks”.

Various maritime companies have donated $100,000, including nearly half that by the Soo Locks Visitor Association and the Army Corps of Engineers. Now, they only need $7500 more to make it a reality, another $7500 will be matched with a grant.

Click here to donate to this project.