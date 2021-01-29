Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to Lie in Honor in Capitol Rotunda

The Capitol Police officer who died during the Jan. 6 riot, Officer Brian Sicknick, is being given a huge honor.

He will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda before being laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Rotunda is usually used to pay tribute to presidents, judges, and military leaders.

It was first used for two Capitol Police officers in 1998 when they died in the line of duty.

Sicknick joins Rosa Parks and Reverend Billy Graham in the short list of American citizens granted this very rare honor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Friday, “His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”