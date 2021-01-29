Short’s Brewing Co. Cancels Anni Party

Shorts Brewing Company has decided to cancel its 2021 Anni Party.

Originally scheduled for April, this year’s party was set to celebrate the company’s 17th anniversary.

Ticket holders can keep their ticket for the next future live event or exchange their ticket for a Shorts gift card by May 1. If ticket holders exchange their ticket for a gift card, there will by a $5 ticket fee.

“It’s so important for everybody to do what they can to get out and support these small businesses and their outdoor dining solutions,” Shorts Brewing Company founder Joe Short said. “For us, downtown Belaire and the Downtown Development Authority put together the kegger campground. I would encourage everybody to get out and experience that before spring.”

Shorts will be opening for dine-in on Monday, Feb. 1 on a call-to-reserve basis.