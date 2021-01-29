Relax & Rejuvenate with Spa Grand Traverse Winter Menu

It’s the time of year when those winter blues start to creep in and we miss feeling the warmth of the sun. That’s why Spa Grand Traverse wants to help relax your mind and body with their special winter menu.

Everything from a warm massage to a facial is on tap and a way for you to experience the array of treatments and services at Spa Grand Traverse. Staff make sure all of their treatments and spa areas are sanitized and up to code with the state guidelines for COVID-19 safety regulations.

To hear more about what you can expect with Spa Grand Traverse and their winter menu click on the video posted above.

For more details about the menu with Spa Grand Traverse click here.