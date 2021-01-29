President Biden’s Climate Plan Has Potential to Bring Green Jobs to Northern Michigan

President Biden signed several executive order related to climate change on Wednesday.

He hope to create thousands of new jobs by taking steps to increase renewable energy production.

Now, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay says Northern Michigan may have an advantage when it comes time for those jobs to be filled.

The Watershed Center has worked with multiple contracting companies to install green infrastructure.

Program director, Sarah U’Ren say many of these companies are now preparing to start taking on more jobs that involve clean energy.

She says companies are already starting to see the benefit.

U’Ren says, “They got their feet wet so to speak doing these projects, they became better and better at them and I think that’s what’s going to happen with the clean energy. As it becomes more widely used people are going to become better at maintaining it building it and making it more energy efficient.”

U’Ren says even though it make take time until these jobs are available, Northern Michigan has prepared for when they are.