Petoskey Restaurants Prepare to Reopen for Dine-in

The day many restaurants have been waiting for is coming up this Monday. They’ll be able to resume dine-in service.

There are restrictions on how they can operate including staying below a 25 percent capacity, allowing only six people per table and keeping them six feet apart. Some restaurants are excited to serve their customers again while others consider not reopening for dine-in service at all.

“I’m not sure if 25 percent is something that we want to do at this point,” said Brad Cormack, Owner of Cormack’s Deli in Petoskey. “We would have been fine if it would’ve been back to 50 percent. At least that would have given us some flexibility, a little bit more seating, and not having to take more seats out of here, more tables, which I’m going to have to do.”

Cormack said only 25 percent might be more trouble than it’s worth. “Taking their names, getting their phone numbers,” he said. “Some people aren’t as easily ready to give me their names and phone numbers, and then trying to police people while they’re in here with their mask and keeping their mask on even when they’re not seated. We’re not sure if 25 percent is something that’s good for us at this particular point.”

Director of Operations at City Park Grill, Patrick Faylor says they’re excited to reopen and are preparing for February 1. “Sanitizing the whole restaurant from top to bottom, front to back, and make sure all the high touch areas are clean and have all our policies in place ready to go for Monday.”

25 percent capacity will be enough for City Park Grill to get some more of its staff back to work. “They have been laid off, rehired, laid off again, unsure of benefits–the sustainability of that,” he said. “We just tried to do that whole time is try to give them support in any way we can. Whether it’s through an internal food program for all of our employees or support them in other manners that they can roll with these difficult times that they’re all facing.”