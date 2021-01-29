MTM On The Road: Cadillac Nutrition Opens With Menu Full of Healthy Drinks

If you’re looking for ways to boost your health this year, Cadillac Nutrition has some great options.

The newly opened location offers shakes, mega teas and coffee that are filled with nutrients your body needs.

They have a menu filled with several flavors for you to choose from.

You can stop on in to pick up your drink or pick it up curbside.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how they make their nutritious drinks and telling us all about the benefits of them.