McBain Man Arrested for Stealing, Using Debit Card

Michigan State Police have arrested a man they say stole someone’s purse and used that person’s debit card in Roscommon County.

Anthony Couch of McBain has been charged with illegal use of a financial transaction device and one count of stealing a financial device.

Back in September 2020, MSP received a complaint about a stolen purse and debit card. The victim received a notification that the stolen card had been used at a business in Houghton Lake.

Troopers used surveillance at the business to identify the suspect.

Couch will be back in court on Wednesday, Feb. 10.