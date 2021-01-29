Mackinac State Historic Parks Takes Education Outreach Virtual for 2021

Each year, Mackinac State Historic Parks sends historic interpreters into classrooms across the state to share the history of the area.

This year they had to change the program to all virtual, but it’s not all bad news. This allows them to reach even more classrooms anywhere in the state.

They have created six virtual program offerings.

“Our new online education programs allow us to reach students across the state, regardless of whether they are learning in the classroom or at home,” said Craig Wilson, Mackinac State Historic Parks’ Chief Curator. “Additionally, our new programs significantly broaden the scope of MSHP’s educational offerings, allowing us to address a variety of curriculum standards across multiple grade levels.”

The programs are offered via Zoom and allows participates to interact with the historic interpreters.

Programs available for this year include: Historic Mackinac on Tour, Slavery in Colonial Michigan, Women at Michilimackinac, The Revolutionary War in Michigan, Weathering the Climate: Science and Gardening at Michilimackinac, and Challenges to Expansion: The War of 1812 in Michigan.

To learn more about the Mackinac State Historic Parks virtual education outreach programs, click here.