Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Effective Against COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against the coronavirus with just one shot.

The company released results Friday that show its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness and 85% against the most serious symptoms.

The vaccine worked better in the U.S. compared to South Africa where it was up against a tougher, mutated form of the virus.

Johnson & Johnson will apply for emergency use in the U.S. soon.