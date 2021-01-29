Iron Pig Smokehouse Issued Temporary Restraining Order

The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord has been issued a temporary restraining order by the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County.

Judge Clinton Canady says in the decision the restaurant has continued to violate the Michigan Food Law, creating an imminent threat to the public.

It goes further to say, without the restraining order, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the public would suffer irreparable harm.

The decision orders the Iron Pig to cease operations including selling, distributing and advertising food or beverages.

The next scheduled court date is on Thursday, Feb. 4th via Zoom.