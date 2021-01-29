Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice to Offer Online Grief Support Group for Young Adults

It is never an easy time to grieve the loss of a loved one, but the difficulties over the last year have made it hard to grieve traditionally.

With the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and oftentimes paired with a young family, newer relationships, and a higher likeliness of working full time, research shows young people have a tougher time coping with grief.

When a young adult experiences a loss, that initial grief, along with pre-existing anxiety and depression, can make it almost impossible to cope.

Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice wants to help young adults through the grieving process through their new online support group, Living On For Young Adults.

The education is provided by trained, experienced grief counselors. Hospice of Michigan says the experience attendees will get from others around their age who are going through something similar will reinforce that they aren’t going through this alone.

The first session is set for Monday, Feb. 1 from 6 until 7:15 p.m., and the group will meet the first Monday of every month after that.

