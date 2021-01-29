GTPulse: X-Golf: Indoor Golf & Entertainment for All Seasons

















I really love the idea of golfing. After all, where else can you find a game you can play alone, with teammates, with opponents or even against yourself?

Unfortunately, however, my golf skills don’t match my appreciation for the game. That’s why a place like X-Golf in Traverse City might be right up my alley. I can practice my skills all year, or, get one on one instruction to be sure I’m ready to tee up in the spring.

No Sunscreen Needed

The state of the art indoor simulators are open all year, offering players the ability to hone their skills and maintain their game during the off season. Through a combination of cameras, lasers and gaming software, X-Golf delivers an experience that is beyond realistic—in fact, if it were anymore real, you’d be wearing sunscreen. X-Golf simulators measure the motion of the ball, along with the path, angle, trajectory and velocity of the club. Factor in good old fashioned physics and the result is a perfect replication of the ball’s flight, including fade, hook and slice.

Golf Pro–In the Flesh

Not everything at X-Golf is virtual. In keeping with the standards of traditional courses, X-Golf recruited Holden Price, a Michigan native who attended Ferris State University studying Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Homeland Security. A medical diagnosis derailed Holden’s military plans, so, after graduation, he went to work as a reserve police officer, and joined his local course as an assistant professional. He trained and studied under the course’s Head Professional before leaving to take a job in North Carolina to work for The First Tee, a non-profit organization that teaches kids golf skills and structure. Holden returned to Michigan, after accepting a job as Assistant Golf Pro at Arcadia Bluffs where he will be starting his third season. Holden accepted the Pro position at X-Golf in November of 2020.

X-Golf’s General Manager, Mike Sinnard said he’s thrilled to have Holden on the team, “Holden is a great guy. He will be doing personal training, lessons, clinics and even League Night coaching.”

Teaming Up

Speaking of Leagues, X-Golf’s ten-week leagues kicked off this week, and spots are still available for teams of two or three. And, a month-long,18 hole tournament on virtual Pebble Beach kicks off on Monday, February 1st. Mike Sinnard says the tournament can be played throughout the month at the convenience of players, and prizes for the top three men and women will be awarded.

Clinics, Fittings & More

Over the past few months, X-Golf has offered clinics for both kids and adults, and Mike says there will be more to come. And, for the golfer who wants a behind the scenes look at latest products, X-Golf has teamed up with Callaway for a preview, fitting and even special pricing on the latest gear. Reservations are required for this special event on Saturday, February 20th from 10am-4pm.

The 19th Hole

The experience of X-Golf isn’t contained to the golfing. The clubhouse is only a few steps away, in the form of a full service lounge and bar, and open for you and your friends to relax with a burger of craft beer in between swings. If you’re looking to learn more about the game of golf, or just swing your way through the winter, X-Golf is the perfect spot.

Notes: X-Golf is also available for private corporate events, bachelor parties, private parties and more.

https://www.xgolftraversecity.com/

