Grand Traverse Resort In-Suite Personal Dining Options

Starting Monday, February 1, restaurants can once again have in-dining options with a limited capacity. Some people might not feel comfortable with eating at restaurants just yet, and that’s why a unique option with Grand Traverse Resort & Spa could be the perfect option.

Through the end of February, the resort is offering in-suite dining where two to six guests can reserve a room and enjoy a meal from Aerie Restaurant and Lounge. The resort has transformed its suites into intimate settings that create a private space for people to reserve for two and a half hours.

Not only will you get an amazing meal, but you’ll have breathtaking views of Grand Traverse Bay and the surrounding area.

The Grand Traverse Resort in-suite dining is happening Thursdays to Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and you are asked to call at least 24-hours in advance.

A four-course meal is available for $79 along with a $50 dollar fee to secure the room.

