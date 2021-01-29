Grand Traverse Co. Vaccinates School Staff

Starting Friday teachers and school staff in the Traverse City-area are getting their coronavirus vaccine.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department set up the educator-specific clinic for Friday and Saturday.

With help from the National Guard, nearly 2,000 teachers and staff from TCAPS, the Intermediate School District, and other schools throughout the county are getting vaccinated.

The ISD says 85% of their staff signed up for the vaccine.

“If the schools can stay open because the teachers are safer, and parents can bring their kids to school they can go to work. So there’s a lot of things that getting the schools done helps for our community response.”

TCAPS and the ISD closed school for the day to accommodate the vaccination effort. They will do it again in three weeks when staff come back for their second dose.