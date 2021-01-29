Free Distribution of KN95 Masks to Northern Michigan Residents

Masks are a huge part of keeping people safe during the pandemic, especially if it’s a KN95 mask. That’s why two northern Michigan organizations have come together to help distribute FREE KN95 masks across the region.

The United Way of Northwest Michigan along with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan will be giving out the masks to people in Antrim, Benzie, Emmet, Kalkaska, and Grand Traverse Counties.

The state provided the masks for area seniors and anyone else who would like to have the masks.

Here are some of the upcoming dates and locations based on county that are drive-through only:

Emmett

Date: Tuesday, February 2nd

Time: 9 am – 3 pm (or until masks are gone)

Location: Emmett County Fairgrounds, 1129 Charlevoix Ave., Petoskey, MI 49770

Kalkaska

Date: Saturday, February 6th

Time: 10 am – 2 pm (or until masks are gone)

Location: Birch Street Elementary School, 309 N Birch St. Kalkaska, MI 49646

Grand Traverse

Date: Thursday, February 4th

Time: 9 am – 3 pm (or until masks are gone)

Location: Turtle Creek Stadium, 333 Stadium Drive, Traverse City, MI 49685

Distribution will be ten masks per person, per vehicle, with a maximum of 50 per vehicle.

For the safety of volunteers, you are asking that you stay in your car with a mask on while receiving the masks.

For more information about the KN95 FREE mask distribution click here.