EGLE Approves Permits for Mackinac Straits Utility Tunnel

Energy company Enbridge is one step closer to building a massive utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy approved their permits.

Enbridge owns and operates the Line 5 oil pipelines that lay on the bed of the Straits of Mackinac and have come under fire of environmentalists for the danger of an oil spill.

Enbridge has plans to build a utility tunnel, under the lake bed and put their cables and pipelines inside.

Opponents want the straits free of any pipelines at all and a few months ago, Governor Whitmer revoked the easement of Line 5, essentially closing it down but Enbridge is fighting the decision in court.

Today the state approved the environmental permits for the tunnel.

“These are the permits regarding water impacts and impacts to wetlands,” said Scott Dean of EGLE.

“With the approval of our EGLE permits, we are now a step closer to the start of tunnel construction,” said Ryan Duffy of Enbridge.

The approval comes with conditions, any amount of wetlands impacted by construction, Enbridge has to protect ten times that amount.

“And buy credits from a wetlands bank that’s designed to protect wild wetlands,” said Dean, “That’s one of the conditions of the permit.”

The entire project may take ten years to complete, all while Line 5 sits on the lakebed. Over the years it has been struck by boat anchors and flagged for improper stability.

“We really believe now more than ever that the Great Lakes tunnel project is needed in Michigan,” said Duffy, “It will be both a boost to the state’s economy and increase the protections of the waters of the straits of the Great Lakes.”

The approval process has taken almost a year and thousands of people have been vocally opposed. EGLE says they could only rule on the direct environmental impact of construction, not the morality of the pipeline itself.

“The public raised a number of important issues, a lot of policy issues around things like climate change and the use of hydrocarbons,” said Dean, “Those legally could not be part of our review.”

One of the most outspoken groups is Bay Mills Indian Community. They don’t want any sort of tunnel or pipeline. The tribe says green energy growth makes this tunnel unnecessary.

“Why would we allow Enbridge to invest half a billion dollars into a tunnel project and pipelines when it could be an obsolete investment in the future?” asked Whitney Gravelle, attorney for Bay Mills.

This is only one step. Permits still need to be approved by the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Public Service Commission, a place where the need for a tunnel may have a stronger case.

“We do plan to continue to advocate before those two agencies,” said Gravelle, “To bring up the dangers and the risk that this project poses.”