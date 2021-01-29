EGLE Approves Permits for Enbridge Energy’s Proposed Mackinac Straits Tunnel

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has approved Enbridge Energy’s application for certain permits to build a proposed tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

If constructed, the proposed tunnel would house a replacement for the 68-year-old Line 5 pipeline.

EGLE says its review of permit applications concluded that that the tunnel can be constructed in compliance with state environmental laws.

EGLE also says it understands public concerns about the existing oil pipeline and affirmed the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ conclusion that the current pipeline violates the Public Trust Doctrine and poses an unacceptable risk to the Great Lakes.

“Although this proposed tunnel project has illuminated numerous related policy issues, the basis for our decision is required to be limited to compliance with the relevant environmental statutes created by our legislature,” said EGLE director Liesl Clark in a statement. “Our review showed construction of the proposed tunnel could comply with state environmental laws. We have issued permits designed to ensure that if a tunnel is constructed, it will be in strict compliance with relevant statutes and adhere to stringent protections against impacts to the Great Lakes.”

In a release EGLE says its “review determined that the proposed project would result in minimal impact to wetlands, estimating wetlands affected to be 0.13 acres – an area roughly one-tenth the size of a football field. Enbridge will be required to protect 1.3 acres of existing Great Lakes coastal wetlands and purchase wetlands credits from a state wetlands mitigation bank to address this impact.”

To learn more about the proposed tunnel, visit the state’s Line 5 in Michigan site.