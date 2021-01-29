Congressman Moolenaar Visits McBain, Cadillac

Congressman John Moolenaar made several stops stops in his district Friday to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first stop on his tour was Brinks Family Creamery in McBain. Brinks was one of 7,000 small businesses helped by the PPP in the 4th Congressional District. Moolenaar’s last stop was at Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac hospital. While there, he spoke with hospital officials about how they are handling the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in northern Michigan.

“It’s been really an amazing collaboration between the private sector, the public sector and research to develop a vaccine within a year, and now to see that being distributed state by state, community by community, and people’s lives being changed for the better, that is really good news,” Moolenaar said.

Moolenaar says his focus is going to be on improving the supply chain for the COVID-19 vaccine as well as improving telehealth and rural broadband when he returns to Washington, D.C.