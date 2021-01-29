Clare Co. Sheriff Seeks Sex Offender Who Didn’t Return to Jail

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a sex offender who did not return to jail last night.

Deputies say Robert McAulay, age 34, didn’t return to jail after having a day pass issued by the county court.

McAulay is about 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at a gas station in Harrison Thursday night around 6:15 p.m.

Deputies say he may be with a woman and driving a four-door white Pontiac. If you have any information on where McAulay may be, call the Clare County sheriff or dial 911.

Record show McAulay also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.