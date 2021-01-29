CDC Warning COVID-19 Variants Could Become More Common

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning the more contagious coronavirus mutation first seen in the U.K. could become dominant in the U.S. by March.

The warning comes after the first two cases of a variant first found in South Africa were found in two people in South Carolina.

The two adults who tested positive for the South African variant were diagnosed in different parts of the state, and neither had recently traveled.

Now South Carolina health officials say it is more important than ever that people stay vigilant.

More than two dozen states have had positive cases for the U.K. variant, but it could potentially be in almost every state, says the CDC.