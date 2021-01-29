Canada Announces New Travel Restrictions, Suspends Flights from Mexico, Caribbean

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday a series of stricter restrictions on travelers entering Canada as a response to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Canada has suspended airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30 and all travelers entering Canada must undergo a mandatory quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Prime Minister Trudeau said the country is also adding mandatory PCR testing at Canadian airports for those returning to the country. Canada is already conducting pre-boarding tests.

Travelers will have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for COVID-19 test results, which Trudeau says could cost travelers more than $2,000. That price includes a private PCR test, security, food and safety measures to keep hotel workers safe.