Brewvine: 45 North Vineyard and Winery

45 North Vineyard and Winery in Leelanau County is getting ready to safely open their tasting room to customers once again.

In this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show you the many ways customers can come out and enjoy a glass of wine.

“We’ll have reservations from the website, we’re going to be at a 25 percent capacity, inside there won’t be any tastings at the bar it’ll be seated, Keen installed some air purifiers, both in the winery and in the tasting room so every 10 minutes they filter eighty-four point something percent,” said winemaker Jay Briggs. “We’ve added our new igloos that are available for reservations, up to six people. I believe they are 60 minute reservation so you get a whole hour inside. Once you’re inside you can order glasses, you can order bottles. We also have a five glass flight that we’re doing now, so it’s kind of like the normal tasting, except for they’re larger pours, you get to sit down, enjoy the wine a little bit more.”

45 North also has groomed trails for their guests to enjoy.

Rent a fat tire bike from Suttons Bay Bikes, bring your snowshoes, or cross country skis and take in the gorgeous views of the vineyards.

