Atmospheric Warming Leads to Polar Vortex Northern Michigan

The polar VORTEX is finally in the United States once again, that’s why our temps have been so cold.

You may be wondering how often the polar vortex occurs? Well, it’s not a rare event and it hasn’t “just appeared” over the past few years.

The polar vortex is always spinning during the winter up to 30 miles above the surface according to Climate.gov.

To understand the process, we need to first note there are several layers to the atmosphere. The troposphere is where the lowest layer of the atmosphere, where weather occurs. Above the troposphere is the Stratosphere. A disruption to the Stratosphere can break down the polar vortex

The polar vortex breaks down into smaller pieces when Sudden Stratospheric Warming Occurs (SSW). Sudden Stratospheric Warming is simply when the stratosphere rapidly warms. SSW causes the wind flow to decrease in speed 30 miles up. When wind speed decreases, cold air can “spill” into the troposphere (where weather happens). This is what often occurs during the VERY COLD outbreaks.

To put it into perspective, let’s say you’re spinning on a merry go round very fast. It’s hard to jump off when it’s going fast right?

The same idea with air, it can’t “escape”.

Once the merry-go-round slows, it’s easier to jump off. So now that winds have slowed down (or reverse) the cold air can escape.

Sudden Stratospheric Warming occurs about 6 times in a decade per Climate.gov.

So remember, the polar vortex didn’t just “appear” again this year. The vortex split down to the United States, bringing FRIGID air to Northern Michigan.