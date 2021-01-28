What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Black Star Farms, Fat Tire Bike Race, Drummond Island Resort

If it’s going to a cold and snowy weekend you might as well make the most out of it.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has some fun winter activities to help make winter weekends a little more enjoyable.

Black Star Farm’s Snowshoes, Vines, & Wines!

Head to Suttons Bay to snowshoe trails and experience Black Star Farms in its winter splendor! Explore the winery’s trails, then warm up with a glass of mulled wine and hot food for you to enjoy after your hike. It’s a great chance to take in the woods, orchards, and vineyards on the iconic Black Star Farms estate while beautifully blanketed in snow. Snowshoe Vine & Wine hikes are offered Saturdays through winter, weather permitting, and onsite snowshoe rentals are available. If you have your own snowshoes or cross country skis, the trails are open to explore anytime!

Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race

The Iron Fish Distillery 2021 Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race is back at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville on January 30th. The race will be held on the Otter Trail loop and features a new 90 Minute Category Trail Loop course, 2 miles of high speed wide trail and a tight twisting single track section. The 45 Minute Category Trail Loop will be all wide open beginner friendly trail perfect for the fat bike enthusiast just getting into racing. Each lap in will add its own new fat tire challenges. Spectators will be encouraged to spread out along the course to cheer on the racers. A cash prize and medal will be awarded to the top finishers in each 90-minute category, plus there will be plenty of swag from Crystal Mountain and Iron Fish Distillery.

Drummond Island Resort’s Cross Country Ski, Shoe, Wine & Chill

Escape to a winter wonderland at Drummond Island Resort during the Cross Country Ski, Shoe, Wine & Chill event on February 6th. Glide or hike through tree lined trails to a yurt where you will be greeted with a hot beverage and some hearty chili, then continue your trek to the next trailside stop where you will have your choice of assorted wines, cheese, and crackers. Reach the end of trail and cozy up next to a roaring bonfire. Reservations are required, time slots will be assigned to maximize your experience. Event registration is $40 per person, $50 for event and equipment rental, or reserve a getaway package with an overnight resort stay in Drummond Island Resort’s Rustic Lodge or private Log Cabin. Space is limited. Call or visit drummondisland.com for reservations.

