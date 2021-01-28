TRIDENT Investigators Arrest Three Men for Drugs in Chippewa Co.

As a part of a broader investigation into meth dealing, TRIDENT and police in Chippewa County arrested three Sault Ste. Marie men.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Kirkland after a traffic stop.

Kirkland had three warrants out for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license.

When detectives searched his car and home, they say they found a substantial amount of meth along with prescription drugs.

He is charged with seven felonies.

While at Kirkland’s home, police say Daniel Hutte arrived and he was arrested on drug and other charges.

During a previous investigation, detectives also arrested Tony Davis.

Davis was arraigned for drug felonies and fourth degree child abuse.