TC DDA Sells Color for Hope Drug Overdose Prevention Posters

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is teaming up with a local artist to raise money for overdose prevention.

The TC DDA is selling Color for Hope posters.

The sale of each poster will go towards the Grand Traverse County Drug Free Coalition.

The posters were made by Susan Alexander, who lost her daughter to a drug overdose.

Her sister, Margaret Alexander has helped to get these posters to the public and coordinated with the DDA in order to sell them.

Margaret Alexander says, “We knew the posters needed a good place to be able to do something that was really needed in the community around education and prevention and treatment and addiction with substance abuse disorder that we’ve had issues with in the past.”

A set of 2 posters is $20 through the Downtown Development Authority.

To purchase a set of posters you can visit the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority website, here.