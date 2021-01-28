St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital Helps Send Extra Love with Virtual Valentines

The world’s top pediatric cancer center, St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital wants help in bringing cheer, love, and laughter to the youth who are currently under their care. You can send a special greeting virtually with a sweet Valentine’s Day message. Here’s how it works.

Click here to head to St. Jude’s virtual card webpage.

Select the ‘create card’ button, and you will be given so many wonderful choices that were inspired by former and current St. Jude patients.

Once you have chosen a card, you can create your own message, or select a pre-made message.

Then, enter your name, email and hit ‘send your card’.

This wonderful initiative is completely free.

Click here for more information.