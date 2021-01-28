Republican Leaders React to State of the State: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan for the next year in her State of the State Address Wednesday.

Not much can get done in the plan without the help from Republicans in the Capitol.

Both sides calling for cooperation, while neither saying they are getting much.

It has become a case of ‘she said-they said.’ Governor Whitmer says she wants to have unity when it comes to working with the legislature, while the legislature says that they’ve been asking for that, for a long time and haven’t gotten it. Whitmer says she has been inviting them to the table and they haven’t been taking those invites. The Republicans say it’s not that simple.

“I have been invited to one conversation with the governor,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, “But invited to many presentations.”

Republican leaders want a voice at the negotiating table, not just a seat. That was their main reaction to Governor Whitmer’s call for unity in her State of the State address.

“Let’s commit to the strong bipartisan action that we took last year,” Whitmer said in her address.

“I’m looking forward to this new found sense of bipartisanship and tone,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, “But we need the action, not just the words in politics.”

Part of the House Republican’s plan would hold back funding for schools until Whitmer allowed local health departments to decide when schools should reopen. Whitmer said they should not hold federal funding ransom and called it ‘cruel and reckless.’

“The fact is that we need to get kids into seats,” said Wentworth, “Parents want it, the science says it, every other state in the country is doing it.”

Shirkey sparked controversy earlier Thursday when he said he was most excited to see Whitmer maskless during her address and that she looked ‘delightful.’

“Seeing her in a press conference wearing a mask, I think send a very strange symbol,” said Shirkey, “Seeing her last night with a fresh face, I thought it was a fresh new look. That’s the meaning of my comment.”