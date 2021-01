Ogemaw Co Autopsy Report Says Dad, Mom, Baby Died of Exposure to the Cold

In this update, we now know how a couple and their 8-month-old died in Ogemaw County.

Results from the autopsy say it was from exposure to the cold.

Amanda Pomeroy, Doug Dougherty and their baby, Jacob Dougherty, were reported missing from Bay City on Jan. 16.

On Saturday, a snowmobiler found their truck in Rose Township and called police.

Deputies say all three bodies were found outside of their car in a snowbank.