Nissan Recalls 354,000 Pathfinders

Nissan is recalling 354,000 of its Pathfinders for an issue with the brake lights.

The recall covers Pathfinders from the 2013-2015 model years.

The company says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the “on” position, leaving the brake light on all the time.

The problem can limit engine power and allow drivers to shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition if necessary beginning in March.