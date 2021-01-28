Mindful Eating and Drinking During The Super Bowl

It’s easy to overindulge when it comes to food especially during big events like the Super Bowl. That’s why registered dietician, Shanthi Appelö with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has some helpful tips to keep in mind.

From chips to dips and nachos and burgers, calories add up fast. To see what Shanthi’s recommendations are to hear what it takes to burn off those calories click on the video above.

For more details and to connect with A Healthier Michigan through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan click here.