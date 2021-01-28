Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Larceny at Habitat for Humanity

9and10news Site Staff,

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a nonprofit.

Police say this man broke into the Habitat for Humanity in Green Township on Saturday, Jan. 23.

He’s described as a white man, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a slim build and longer gray hair.

He was spotted driving a silver car.

If you know who this is, you’re asked to contact the Mecosta Count Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.

