Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Larceny at Habitat for Humanity
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a nonprofit.
Police say this man broke into the Habitat for Humanity in Green Township on Saturday, Jan. 23.
He’s described as a white man, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a slim build and longer gray hair.
He was spotted driving a silver car.
If you know who this is, you’re asked to contact the Mecosta Count Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.