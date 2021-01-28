Married in the Mitten: Preview of New Wedding Planning Series

A brand new Married in the Mitten wedding planning series is in store for the next several weeks. Whether you’re planning your own wedding or helping someone you love plan their big day, we have you covered with venue options, table settings, floral arrangements and new trends.

We’ll be speaking with vendors from across Michigan showcasing new ideas and creative ideas to host the wedding that is perfect for you.

Stacy Horn with Juniper & Lace Events gives us the rundown of what we can expect for the next several weeks.

Click on the video above for more details about the new series.

Click here for a link to Juniper & Lace Events.