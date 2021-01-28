Ludington’s Lofts on Rowe Project Receives $2 Million Grant

A building in Ludington will soon find new life as a place for people to call home.

The Lofts on Rowe project in Ludington will bring 65 units of workforce housing to the area.

The project, developed by Michigan Community Capital, received their last piece of funding in a $2 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

They will rehabilitate a building that has been on Rowe Street for more than 120 years.

It will have commercial space on the lower floors.

The city says that they are excited to see a building that’s been there for so long be put to good use.

“It’s really neat to see a building like that that has been used for so many different things over time, has sat a little bit vacant for the last twelve years or so, and having the current owner donate the building and now to see it renovated like this. I think we are all in the community looking forward to seeing it done,” said Mitchell Foster, City Manager of Ludington.

After building plans are approved there will be a 14 month construction period for the Lofts on Rowe project.