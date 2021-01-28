Isabella County Girl Raises Money to Help Homeless in Her Community

An Isabella County girl is on a mission to raise money to help the homeless in her community. Here’s how you can help, and why she choose to make a positive difference for those who are struggling.

Originally posted on the Shepherd Police Department’s Facebook page, she said:

“My name is Payton and I am 9 years old. I want to raise money so I can help provide homeless people with the things they need to live. I want people to live as long as they can. I love people so much no matter what. It heart breaks me when poor people get sad”.

Her goal is to raise $2000.

You can send money here:

Shepherd Police Department c/o Payton 251 West Wright Ave Shepherd, MI 48883

or send it electronically through:

Venmo: @Jessica-taylor-898

PayPal: @jessicataylor3